Norway's Viktor Hovland wins US Amateur Championship

Norway's Viktor Hovland claimed the US Amateur Championship title with a 6&5 victory over American Devon Bling in the final at Pebble Beach on Sunday.

Hovland, the world No 5 amateur, has been in dominant form this week with some impressive victories and he maintained his grip on the tournament in the 36-hole final against UCLA sophomore Bling.

The 20-year-old, a senior at Oklahoma State and the first Norwegian to reach the final, went one up after Bling bogeyed the opening hole, but another Bling bogey at the second was good enough to get him back to all-square.

Parity only lasted for one more hole, though, as Hovland went ahead for good with a remarkable birdie at the fourth where he hit his tee shot 40 feet down an embankment from where he landed a wedge three feet from the hole.

Hovland then pulled clear by winning four successive holes from the eighth - the first three after Bling bogeys - to go five up.

Bling rallied by taking the next two holes but Hovland hit back by winning the 14th and 16th to restore his five-up advantage.

Bling narrowed the deficit to four when Hovland bogeyed the par-three 17th and appeared to have a chance to get even closer when Hovland drove into the rocks at the par-five 18th, but Hovland saved par after taking a one-stroke penalty and Bling missed his birdie putt.

Hovland was five up again when 18-year-old Bling began the afternoon round with another bogey, although he held his own as the next seven holes were shared before he won the ninth.

However, a double-bogey at the par-four 11th and a bogey at the par-three 12th enabled Hovland to go six up with six to play and it was all over after they halved the 13th.