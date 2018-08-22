Sky Sports Golf podcast: Paul Waring's maiden win and FedExCup preview

Josh Antmann and golf journalist Kit Alexander feature in the latest episode of the Sky Sports Golf podcast, looking back at another eventful week in the sport.

The duo take a closer look at the recent golfing action, where Paul Waring claimed a maiden European Tour title at the Nordea Masters and Brandt Snedeker returned to the winner's circle at the Wyndham Championship.

As well as discussing what's coming up in the coming weeks on the Web.com Tour and reflecting on the latest in the women's game, the pair look ahead to the FedExCup Play-Offs.

Woods features at the Northern Trust this week

There's also Ponder the Pro and your tweets are answered. Download and listen to the latest Sky Sports Golf podcast and don't forget to subscribe via iTunes!

