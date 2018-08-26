Tiger Woods remains confident of ending five-year wait for PGA Tour win

1:29 Tiger Woods vowed to put in extra work on improving his putting after making only nine birdies over 72 holes in at The Northern Trust Tiger Woods vowed to put in extra work on improving his putting after making only nine birdies over 72 holes in at The Northern Trust

Tiger Woods insisted he played better than his score suggested after he completed a frustrating week at The Northern Trust with a one-under 70.

Woods saw improvements with his driving over the four rounds at Ridgewood Country Club, but he was disappointed at making only nine birdies as he finished outside the top 40 on four under par.

The 42-year-old vowed to put in extra work on his putting ahead of next week's Deutsche Bank Championship, and he remains adamant that he is "not that far" away from landing his first PGA Tour victory in over five years.

Tiger Woods remains confident of ending his five-year winning drought on the PGA Tour

Asked what positives he took out of his performance in New Jersey, Woods said: "The fact that I played a lot better than my score indicates. I just didn't make any birdies this week, and I didn't putt well.

"At the end of the day, I found a piece of my game that has been missing, which is driving it well, but you have to make the putts. That's the only way we're going to shoot low rounds, and I didn't do that this week.

"But that's just the way it goes. You have good weeks and you have bad weeks. The greens, sometimes they look good to you, and sometimes they don't.

Woods blamed poor putting for making only nine birdies all week at The Northern Trust

"All of my good putts pretty much went in at Bellerive, and the bad putts lipped-out. But this week, the good putts lipped-out and the bad ones didn't have a chance. That's the way it goes."

Woods has enjoyed a successful comeback to PGA Tour action since undergoing spinal fusion surgery last year when he feared his career was over, posting five top-10 finishes and pushing Brooks Koepka all the way on the final day of the PGA Championship with a superb last charge.

The 14-time major champion intends to play all four events in the FedExCup Play-Offs and is widely expected to earn a captain's pick for the Ryder Cup, and Woods believes his 80th PGA Tour title is very much within reach before the season is out.

Woods will look to bounce back at the Deutsche Bank Championship

"I'm sure you guys are used to seeing me win five times a year or more, but it's not that easy to win out here," he added. "That's what you're seeing is that I'm close and just one shot here, one shot there, per day, flips momentum.

"That's what either I had been missing or I had got and I would lose it. It's just looking for one shot a day here and there, and you just never know when that shot may come, early in the front nine, late in the back nine, but it's not that far."