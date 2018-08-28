Ryder Cup: Thomas Bjorn makes no wildcard promise to Sergio Garcia

Thomas Bjorn has admitted he has not given Sergio Garcia any assurances about being handed a captain's pick for the Ryder Cup next month.

Garcia registered three worldwide victories in 2017 - including a maiden major title at the Masters - but has struggled to replicate that form this year and failed to qualify for the FedExCup Play-Offs.

The Spaniard has missed the cut in seven of his last 12 worldwide starts and has dropped to world No 27, his lowest ranking for six years, leaving him requiring a wildcard spot if he is to represent Europe for a ninth time.

Garcia registered two points from five matches at Hazeltine in 2016

"Certain players bring certain things to a certain environment and with Sergio (Garcia) you have to take into consideration what he is as a human being and what he brings to a team," Bjorn told Sky Sports.

"If that's enough for him to be in this team, which is going to be a very strong European Ryder Cup team, time will tell when we go through all those discussions.

"I've made no promises to Sergio and I won't disregard him, that's for sure. What he has done in the past and what he brings to a European Ryder Cup team is strong, but you've also got to be able to play the golf on the golf course.

"There are 10 or 15 things that come into consideration. With him, he falls into the same rules as everyone else and we'll see what decision we make."

Seven of the eight automatic qualification places have already been filled, with Thorbjorn Olesen, Matt Fitzpatrick and Eddie Pepperell the only three players who can still claim the final spot.

Olesen currently occupies the automatic place and is in pole position to secure a maiden Ryder Cup appearance, with Fitzpatrick and Pepperell needing a win this week to have any chance of qualifying.

Olesen needs a top-six finish in Denmark to be guaranteed a place in the Ryder Cup side

"All three know what they need to do," Bjorn added. "As the captain, you want to see them go out and take control of the situation.

"Eddie (Pepperell) and Fitz (Matt Fitzpatrick) have a lot to do in the way they need to win the golf tournament, so it's a big ask, but they're very capable of doing that."

