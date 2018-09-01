Made In Denmark: Matt Wallace two back as he chases Ryder Cup pick

Matt Wallace is hoping to give European Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn plenty to think about after surging in to contention at the Made In Denmark.

The 28-year-old, who has already won the Hero Indian Open and BMW International Open this year, fired a six-under 66 at Silkeborg Ry Golf Club to get to 14 under and move within two strokes of 54-hole leader Lee Westwood.

Wallace is unable to automatically qualify for Bjorn's side, sitting 15th in the European Points List and 18th in the World Points List, but believes a third win of the season this week may give him a chance of being considered to represent Team Europe.

"I'm hoping to give Thomas [Bjorn] a little headache," he said. "That was the plan at the start of the week and last week as well when I entered the Czech Masters.

"It'll take good golf tomorrow. I always think the best putter on Sunday wins the golf tournament so I've set myself up ball-striking until Sunday and Sunday the putter takes over - you've got to hole the putts under pressure.

"I'm going in there tomorrow with a lot of confidence because I'm driving it great and the putter is starting to heat up."

Thorbjorn Olesen started the week occupying the final automatic qualification spot, while Eddie Pepperell and Matt Fitzpatrick the only players able to chase the Dane with a victory.

Pepperell's hopes are over after a two-over 74 left the Englishman 13 strokes off the pace, while Fitzpatrick fired four birdies in a six-hole stretch to card a blemish-free 66 and get within six of the lead.

"I know that I've just got to go out there and win and make lots of birdies but at the same time I feel like just playing well in general is just what I need to do anyway," Fitzpatrick said.

"I feel like I have played well and just not strung it all together so whether it's this week, next week, two weeks, it's nice to get something going again and get myself up there. A 62 tomorrow would be nice - it's doable."

Watch the final round of the Made In Denmark on Sunday from 11.30am on Sky Sports Golf. The European wildcard picks will then be announced in a special live show on Wednesday from 2pm.