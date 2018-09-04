Tiger Woods' look-a-like on the prowl at Dell Technologies Championship
By Joe Shread
Last Updated: 04/09/18 4:29pm
Tiger Woods' look-a-like was busy fooling commentators and supporters while the real Tiger was sinking putts at the Dell Technology Championship on Monday.
Woods, a 14-time major winner, tied for 24th at TPC Boston as Bryson DeChambeau claimed his second successive victory in the FedEx Cup play-offs.
The 42-year-old could have been forgiven for having other matters on his mind, with US Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk due to announce his captain's picks on Tuesday - live on Sky Sports.
Live US Ryder Cup Wildcard Picks
September 4, 2018, 10:00pm
Live on
Woods is outside the eight automatic selection positions, but his strong form this season means he is in serious contention for a return to the USA side.
His doppelganger had no such concerns, though, and seemed to be enjoying his day on the course.
You can see Tiger Woods' look-a-like at the Dell Technologies Championship in the video above.