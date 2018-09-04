Phil Mickelson wants 'special' USA Ryder Cup win on European soil

Phil Mickelson could earn a 12th cap from Team USA at the Ryder Cup

Phil Mickelson believes this month's Ryder Cup could be the most special of his career if he is handed a 12th cap by USA captain Jim Furyk on Tuesday.

Mickelson boosted his chances of competing in France later this month after closing with rounds of 67 and 63 to finish in a tie for 12th place on 10 under at the Dell Technologies Championship on Monday.

The 48-year-old's eight-under 63 in the final round could not have come at a better time, with Furyk set to announce three of his four captain's picks on Tuesday evening.

Mickelson is widely expected to earn one of the available slots and is eager to a play a part as the USA attempt to end their 25-year wait for a Ryder Cup victory on European soil.

"This one [Ryder Cup] has an opportunity to be my favourite and most special," Mickelson said.

We look back at another memorable moment from the Ryder Cup archives – Phillip Price's shock victory over Mickelson

"We've never won over there. I feel like we have the team. I feel like we have the leadership and we have the direction. We have the game plan that will allow us to play our best.

"If I'd be lucky enough to get on the team and go over there and be part of a winning team it would probably be my most memorable one."

Mickelson made his Ryder Cup debut in 1995 and has competed in the event ever since, teeing-up in 45 matches. He enjoys a record of 18 wins, 20 losses and seven half-points.

Bryson DeChambeau also consolidated his claim for a Ryder Cup place as he made it back-to-back FedExCup Play-Off victories at the Dell Technologies Championship, his fourth win on the PGA Tour in just over a year.

Highlights from the final round of the Dell Technologies Championship at TPC Boston, where Bryson DeChambeau continued his domination of the FedExCup

"It's such an honour to be able to do it so early in my career," DeChambeau told Sky Sports.

"That's something I've been working on doing for a long time and hopefully I can get closer to that number one spot."

He added: "If I keep doing my game it's going to be tough to beat."

Bryson DeChambeau got his fourth win on the PGA Tour at TPC Boston

DeChambeau attended the last Ryder Cup, outside of Minneapolis, as a spectator, and is hoping to make it into Furyk's team.

"I wanted to experience it," he said. "I wanted to be a part of that atmosphere and get comfortable with that. So hopefully if I do make it this year then, all things considered, I'd be more comfortable when I got there. That was really the reason why I went there."

European team captain Thomas Bjorn will announce all four of his captain's picks on Wednesday.