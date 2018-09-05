Ryder Cup: Thomas Bjorn ready to name Europe's wildcard picks

4:09 Andrew Coltart assesses the contenders that Thomas Bjorn could select for his Ryder Cup wildcard picks Andrew Coltart assesses the contenders that Thomas Bjorn could select for his Ryder Cup wildcard picks

Thomas Bjorn has to decide whether he is going to side with form or experience when he names his four wildcards for Europe's Ryder Cup side on Wednesday.

Bjorn has a number of names to consider for the remaining places to fill his team for the biennial contest at Le Golf National, where Europe will be looking to avenge their 17-11 defeat at Hazeltine in 2016.

European stalwarts Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson and Sergio Garcia all failed to qualify automatically, while three-time Ryder Cup player Paul Casey and Thomas Pieters - who won four points as a rookie last time around - are not yet in the European side.

Pieters' 2016 team-mates Matt Fitzpatrick and Rafa Cabrera Bello are also under consideration for places alongside Irish Open champion Russell Knox and Matt Wallace, who secured his third win of the season last week at the Made In Denmark.

"It's a great position to be in," Bjorn said ahead of the announcement. "A lot of guys are playing well.

"We're in a situation where we're going to make some guys happy and we're going to let some guys down, but that's the way it is and the way it has always been. But there is no doubt that myself and the Vice Captains will go with the decision we feel is right."

Five of Europe's eight automatic qualifiers are Ryder Cup rookies, with Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm, Alex Noren and Thorbjorn Olesen all making their debuts in France.

Rory McIlroy will make his fifth Ryder Cup appearance later this month

Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose and Francesco Molinari are also in the side, with Bjorn completing his team in a special live announcement show from Sky Studios - live on Sky Sports - at 2pm.

