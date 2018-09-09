Ryder Cup moments, 19 days to go: Jeff Overton's hole-out from 2010

The Ryder Cup generates plenty of passion from the players involved, with today's countdown to Le Golf National remembering a wild celebration from the 2010 contest.

Team USA came to Celtic Manor aiming to retain the trophy after their win at Valhalla two years earlier, but found Europe in control of a weather-affected third session.

Jeff Overton and Bubba Watson found themselves two down after seven holes in their fourballs match against Peter Hanson and Miguel Angel Jimenez, only to close the gap at the par-four eighth.

Overton and Watson played together for three matches in 2010

Overton holed out from the fairway with his second shot for a timely eagle, before a vocal celebration saw him scream "BOOM BABY" and repeatedly shout with his playing partner.

The over-the-top celebration made little difference on the result, as the European pair won the match 2up on their way to reclaim the trophy with a 14-5-13.5 victory.

Click on the video above to watch Overton's excited celebration!