Sky Sports Golf podcast: Thomas Bjorn guests in Ryder Cup special

Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn discusses his wildcard picks and looks ahead to Le Golf National in a special edition of the Sky Sports Golf podcast.

Bjorn joined Jamie Weir live from Sky Studios after naming his four wildcard selections to complete the European team, where he explained his choices and the difficult decisions he had to make.

Former Ryder Cup player Andrew Coltart and Henni Goya discuss Bjorn's selections with Jamie, where the panel look at the reasoning behind Sergio Garcia being selected for a ninth time.

Casey, Garcia, Poulter and Stenson were handed captain's picks

As well as analysing some of the names that will be disappointed not to get a place in the European team, the trio dissect the three picks USA skipper Jim Furyk made on Tuesday evening.

There's also a look ahead to this week's live golf on Sky Sports, with the guests discussing who they expect to impress at the BMW Championship and who may claim the final American wildcard spot.

