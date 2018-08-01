WGC-Bridgestone: Tiger Woods feels he can win again on PGA Tour

Tiger Woods has backed himself to win again on the PGA Tour ahead of a return to a familiar hunting ground at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

The 14-time major champion makes his first appearance at Akron since 2014, after getting back into the world's top 50 and secure a late invite with a tied-sixth finish at The Open last month.

Woods has impressed on the PGA Tour during his first full season for five years, finishing tied-second at the Valspar Championship and posting two further top 10s before his strong performance at Carnoustie.

The 42-year-old previously doubting whether he would be able to return to professional golf after undergoing surgery multiple times on his back, but now believes he is in a position to add to his 79 PGA Tour victories.

Woods carded a final-round 71 at Carnoustie

"I think that I went from just hoping to be able to play the (PGA) Tour to now feeling that I can play the Tour," Woods said on Wednesday.

"I certainly can win again. I've had an opportunity to win a couple times this year. I had a great chance at Valspar early in the year, and even a week ago I had a great shot at it.

"My game's gotten better and good enough where I feel like I can win again out here."

Woods - an eight-time winner at Firestone - plays alongside Jason Day for the first two rounds, with this weekend marking the fifth anniversary of his last worldwide victory.

Woods played alongside Francesco Molinari during the final round of The Open

"I'm excited to be back," Woods added. "It certainly wasn't exactly easy to get back into this event, I've had to play well this year.

"I've always been a fan of this golf course and remember playing here before it was even a World Golf Championship.

"It's always been one of my favourite courses on the entire tour and it's unfortunate it is leaving. I know it has to move and go forward but one of the reasons I tried so hard to get into this event is because it does mean something special to me.

"I was ranked pretty far [down] in the world there, last December I was about 1,200 in the world and within a year to get down to 50 I think is a pretty good accomplishment."

