PGA Championship: Tiger Woods in contention as Brooks Koepka leads

Brooks Koepka opened up a two-shot lead heading into the final round of the PGA Championship, as Tiger Woods stayed in contention at Bellerive.

The two-time US Open champion followed his record-equalling second-round 63 with a four-under 66 on Saturday, lifting the American to 12 under and two strokes clear of nearest challenger Adam Scott.

Jon Rahm fired a bogey-free 66 to share third spot with Rickie Fowler and overnight leader Gary Woodland, while Woods sits a further stroke back in tied-sixth thanks to a four-under 66.

Wood's last major victory was the US Open in 2008

Koepka began two strokes back but quickly moved ahead by following a tap-in gain at the first with another birdie at the next, as Woodland bogeyed the second after finding water.

Woodland birdied the third but lost his lead when Koepka drained a 20-footer at the fifth, before the pair exchanged gains at the eighth and a two-shot swing at the next saw Koepka make birdie as Woodland made bogey

Koepka is chasing a third major title

Koepka reached the turn three ahead but saw his lead increase further when Woodland triple-bogeyed the 10th, only to watch his compatriot birdie the 12th and 14th.

Back-to-back bogeys from the 14th saw Koepka's lead cut to one, before a two-putt birdie at the 17th doubled his advantage over Scott - who mixed six birdies with a sole blemish during his round.

Scott posted back-to-back 65s to get within two of the lead

Rahm birdied two of his final three holes to get to nine under, with Ireland's Shane Lowry a further shot back after birdieing the last to get within four of the lead.

Woods moved inside the top-10 with five birdies in his first eight holes, as Rory McIlroy slipped further out of contention with an erratic one-over 71.

McIlroy has slipped 10 strokes off the lead

Matt Wallace fired a hole-in-one at the par-three 16th on his way to a two-under 68, with fellow Englishmen Eddie Pepperell and Ian Poulter also in the group seven off the pace.