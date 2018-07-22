The Open: Harry Kane takes on 99-yard Challenge in Open Zone

3:58 England's Harry Kane joins Nick Dougherty in The Open Zone. England's Harry Kane joins Nick Dougherty in The Open Zone.

Harry Kane showed off his sporting talents go further than the football pitch during a visit to the Open Zone at The Open.

The Tottenham striker, who won the Golden Boot while representing England at the World Cup, switched Russia for Scotland for the final round at Carnoustie.

Kane scored six goals for England as they reached the semi-finals

Before heading out to watch Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood take to the fairways, Kane joined Nick Dougherty to discuss his love of the sport and demonstrate his tidy golf game.

In front of packed crowds, Kane took on the 99-yard challenge and tried to fire his wedge as close to that number as possible.

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford had taken on the task earlier in the week and struck his effort 85.6 yards, with Kane - a four handicapper despite admitting to only playing around once a month - looking to get even closer.

