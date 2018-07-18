Open countdown, one day to go: Rich Beem and Nick Dougherty stinger challenge

Nick Dougherty and Rich Beem played out a 'golfing limbo contest' as we continue our top 10 moments from last year's Open Zone at Royal Birkdale.

"I'm from Texas, we got low," a defiant Beem said as the pair readied themselves for the competition, although Dougherty, using Thomas Pieters' driving iron, was confident of coming out on top.

Beem was up first and was a little disappointed to see the tracker show the maximum height of his low stinger at 14.7 yards.

There was only a yard in it but was Dougherty's effort better or worse?

Hit play on the video at the top of the page to see who prevailed between Doughtery and Beem during last year's Open Zone

