Open countdown, two days to go: Alan Hansen takes on Kenny Dalglish at Royal Birkdale

Liverpool legends Alan Hansen and Kenny Dalglish in the Sky Sports Open Zone attempting their best golf swing Liverpool legends Alan Hansen and Kenny Dalglish in the Sky Sports Open Zone attempting their best golf swing

Alan Hansen and Kenny Dalglish attempted their best golf swing as we continue our top 10 moments from last year's Open Zone at Royal Birkdale.

The Liverpool legends, who are both regulars on the golf course, showed good form as they took it in turns to display their best technique with the club.

Hansen, in particular, is an avid golfer who is regularly seen playing in Pro-Am events and the annual Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Both were classy players on the football pitch, but who had the best swing at last year's Open?

