Open countdown, three days to go: Lee Westwood hits irons off sloping lies

Lee Westwood showed us how to deal with uneven lies as we continue our top 10 moments from last year's Open Zone at Royal Birkdale.

Westwood popped into the Open Zone to talk through how he deals with the situation out on the Royal Birkdale course.

"I might have a bit more angle in my body," said Westwood, as he explained his technique. "Obviously if you stand straight upright on a normal lie then the toe will probably be up.

"I try to get a little bit more over it and maybe flex my knees a little bit more and have a bit of a wider stance. Obviously, when the ball is below your feet your swing goes a little bit more upright and you're more likely to hit a bit of a fade."

