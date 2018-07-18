Phil Mickelson clears Gary Evans with an astonishing flop-shot at The Open

0:18 We all know Phil Mickelson is a master of the short game - but just how much trust would you put in him? We all know Phil Mickelson is a master of the short game - but just how much trust would you put in him?

Phil Mickelson has long been revered for his short-game skills, but he has taken his flop-shot to a new level with this incredible stunt at Carnoustie.

Mickelson interrupted his preparations for The 147th Open to perform a seemingly-impossible shot over the head of former European Tour star Gary Evans ... from barely a yard in front of him.

The left-hander opened the face of his lob-wedge and took a full swing with a nervous Evans facing the ball, and a hair out on the contact could have resulted in a nasty injury for the Englishman.

This just happened 😳and I’m still shaking - thanks Phil @CallawayGolfEU pic.twitter.com/tUTP65o4Nu — GaryEvansPro (@garyevanspro) July 17, 2018

Evans, remembered mainly for his performance in the 2002 Open at Muirfield when he finished tied for fifth, admitted he did "flinch a bit" as Mickelson swung through, but he need not have worried as the ball sailed comfortably over his head.

Watch the video above to see Mickelson's amazing flop-shot stunt at Carnoustie. Live coverage of The 147th Open continues throughout the week on Sky Sports The Open.