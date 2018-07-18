Bryson DeChambeau fails to match Phil Mickelson's flop-shot wizardry at The Open
Last Updated: 18/07/18 3:27pm
Phil Mickelson's flop-shot wizardry at The Open has made a big impression among fellow Tour pros and Bryson DeChambeau had his own attempt, with Sky Sports' Rich Beem in the firing line!
After former champion Mickelson produced a remarkable stunt shot over former European Tour star Gary Evans' head on Tuesday, DeChambeau had a try at Carnoustie.
Unsurprisingly, Beem was keen to take protective measures crouching behind a golf bag and offering DeChambeau an uphill lie to hit his wedge from.
The first two attempts by the two-time PGA Tour winner, nursing a shoulder injury, were not anything to write home about but on his third go he managed to get some flight.
Nevertheless, Mickelson's short-game skills weren't challenged by his compatriot!
The Open Live
July 19, 2018, 6:30am
Live on
Watch the video above to see DeChambeau's flop-shot attempts over a nervous Rich Beem...
Live coverage of The 147th Open continues throughout the week on Sky Sports The Open.