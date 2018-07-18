Bryson DeChambeau fails to match Phil Mickelson's flop-shot wizardry at The Open

Phil Mickelson's flop-shot wizardry at The Open has made a big impression among fellow Tour pros and Bryson DeChambeau had his own attempt, with Sky Sports' Rich Beem in the firing line!

After former champion Mickelson produced a remarkable stunt shot over former European Tour star Gary Evans' head on Tuesday, DeChambeau had a try at Carnoustie.

Unsurprisingly, Beem was keen to take protective measures crouching behind a golf bag and offering DeChambeau an uphill lie to hit his wedge from.

The first two attempts by the two-time PGA Tour winner, nursing a shoulder injury, were not anything to write home about but on his third go he managed to get some flight.

Nevertheless, Mickelson's short-game skills weren't challenged by his compatriot!

