WATCH: Sir Nick Faldo's 'chicken-wing' swing masterclass

The Open Zone welcomed Sir Nick Faldo on Friday morning for a swing masterclass.

The three-time Open champion also chatted about what it meant to win the "most prestigious" title and achieve his career goal.

The third of Faldo's Open wins came at Muirfield in 1992 when the firm and fast conditions were similar to those at Carnoustie this week.

Faldo put his "chicken-wing" swing to good use then, especially on the 15th where he made a crucial birdie - thanks to a brilliant five-iron approach shot - after dropping three shots over the previous four holes.

The 61-year-old demonstrated this swing in The Open Zone and described it as "the anti-hook of all anti-hooks".

Click play to watch the video of Faldo in The Open Zone and his use of the "chicken-wing" swing.....