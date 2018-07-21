The Open: Justin Rose matches Carnoustie-record 64 on Moving Day

2:55 Justin Rose joins Tim Barter at the Sky Cart, after an impressive Round 3 here in Carnoustie Justin Rose joins Tim Barter at the Sky Cart, after an impressive Round 3 here in Carnoustie

Justin Rose matched the course record for an Open at Carnoustie as he revived his chances with a superb 64 early on the third day.

Rose was out in the third group of the round and took advantage of "beautiful" conditions as he carded seven birdies and kept a bogey off his card to set the early clubhouse target at four under par - finishing his round two behind the leaders who were two hours from teeing off.

Justin Rose carded seven birdies early on day three

The Englishman scraped into the weekend when he holed a testing 12-foot putt at the last for his only birdie of the second round to make the cut with nothing to spare, after the only two players ahead of him in the world rankings, Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas, had both crashed out.

But he regained his focus on day three and birdied the first before cruising to the turn in 34, and Rose picked up five further shots on the inward half including a three at the 18th for the third day running.

Rose moved to within two of the lead after his 64

"I felt like it was a beautiful morning to play golf, and it was an opportunity to score well out there," said the world No 3, whose tie for fourth as a 17-year-old amateur in 1998 remains his best finish in The Open.

"The greens were somewhat receptive, obviously, and the pins weren't as tough as maybe the first couple of days. I felt like it was a typical set-up for a moving day today, so it was nice to make that move.

Rose narrowly avoided missing the cut when he holed from 12 feet at the last on Friday

"I think momentum-wise, birdieing the very first hole and picking up where I left off last night, that got me well into the round early. There were some opportunities that slipped by, but birdieing six was the first birdie I've made on a par-five all week.

"I just did the simple things better and took advantage of the holes I should take advantage of, which made the round much easier. I kept pushing myself to keep going, and I played the last four holes, which are never easy here, in two under.

The Open Live Live on

"I thought four or five under was going to be a good round but nothing special, that was not going to do enough for me going into tomorrow. I felt like those late couple birdies certainly will make tomorrow at least interesting."