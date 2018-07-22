The Open: Sam Locke thrilled to win Silver Medal on Open debut

2:05 Sam Locke finished up his round on 18 to a huge ovation, he finished as the top amateur and wins the Silver Medal Sam Locke finished up his round on 18 to a huge ovation, he finished as the top amateur and wins the Silver Medal

Sam Locke was excited to join an illustrious list of Silver Medal winners as he finished as leading amateur at The 147th Open.

Locke was already guaranteed the prize, having been the only amateur in the field to make the halfway cut, although he endured a disappointing final round as he made only one birdie in a closing 78 to finish on nine over.

But he was determined not to let his inward 42 take the gloss of his achievement as he emulated Rory McIlroy in winning the Silver Medal at Carnoustie.

"It's a great feeling to have won the Silver Medal and make the cut in my first major as well," said the 19-year-old, who was also the lone Scottish player to qualify for the weekend and attracted a vast following for the final 36 holes.

"Obviously, the back nine today wasn't what I wanted, but overall, I'm really pleased to be here. Just for a start, playing in the tournament, let alone making the cut and doing reasonably well. It was good fun and I learned lots from it.

"It's really nice to know you're in the company of some of the great names in golf. Hopefully, if I can just keep working hard and doing what I'm doing, there's no reason why I can't become a big name. But, yeah, it's a great feeling.

"The crowd have been brilliant with me. I've had a lot of support, more than I was expecting, which was really nice, and I think that maybe came with being the only Scot left, especially the last few days.

"It was brilliant walking down 18 today, despite having a poor back nine today. You'll never forget an experience like that."

Locke, one of many Scottish youngsters to have been mentored by 1999 Open champion Paul Lawrie, also revealed he had yet to decide on whether he would turn professional sooner rather than later, adding: "I'm going to have to sit and have a think about it.

"I've just thoroughly enjoyed being here and learning a lot and soaking it all in, but we'll see. We'll need to have a think and make a proper decision."