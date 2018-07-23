Thomas Bjorn calls Francesco Molinari's win at The Open a special moment for European golf

1:00 Thomas Bjorn discusses Francesco Molinari’s impressive form at Carnoustie Thomas Bjorn discusses Francesco Molinari’s impressive form at Carnoustie

Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn says Francesco Molinari's maiden title at The Open is a special moment for European golf.

Molinari became the first Italian man to win a major tournament on Sunday, adding to his recent victories at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth and Quicken Loans National on the PGA Tour.

The 35-year-old admitted he was in "disbelief" after having his name engraved on the Claret Jug despite his impressive form heading into the championship, due to his previous poor record.

Bjorn alongside Molinari in 2014

"I always think it's great when you've got new guys winning majors," Bjorn told Sky Sports News. "Of course we are delighted on this side of the Atlantic.

"This was a special moment for Francesco but it was also a special moment for European golf. This was a win for one of the hardest workers and good guys of the Tour.

4:31 Highlights from a dramatic final day at the 147th Open Highlights from a dramatic final day at the 147th Open

"What he's achieved in two months is what most European golfers would want to achieve in a career.

"To play a major championship without a bogey, that does not happen very often and especially at this golf course."

Bjorn will lead Europe in the this year's Ryder Cup against the United States in September, which will take place at Le Golf National in France, and believes Molinari is hitting form at the right time.

Molinari celebrates after winning The 147th Open

"I'm looking forward to Paris. It will do his confidence a lot of good and he will come into the team as one of those guys who is in form and everyone is looking at.

"He's got another major championship coming up and the form he's in, this could turn into one of those very, very special years for him."