Former world champion Dai Green ruled out of European Championships

Great Britain captain Dai Greene is out of the European Championships after picking up an injury in Berlin.

The 2011 world champion, back in the squad for the first time since 2013, suffered a tight hamstring in the warm-up for the 400 metres hurdles heats.

He was seen limping away from the Olympic Stadium in Berlin to end his hopes of a remarkable revival in Germany.

A statement from British Athletics on Monday read: "Great Britain and Northern Ireland team captain Dai Greene has sadly been forced to withdraw from today's qualifying round of the men's 400m hurdles, after his hamstring tightened during the warm-up, causing him difficulty hurdling."

Unfortunately our Team Captain Dai Greene has had to withdraw from today’s qualifying in the men’s 400m hurdles due to a tight hamstring but he's been an amazing captain so far and will continue to inspire his teammates from trackside.#REPRESENT — British Athletics (@BritAthletics) August 6, 2018

It is the latest unfortunate blow for the 32-year-old, who pulled out of Wales' Commonwealth Games squad with a previous hamstring injury in April.

He has also suffered with groin and hernia problems, which have forced him to miss several major championships, including the 2014 Europeans and the 2016 Olympics.

Greene won the European title in 2010 before his world gold, but only raced 11 times between 2014 and 2017.

He lost his Lottery funding in 2016 but had been enjoying a revival this year and last week he was named captain of the Great Britain team for Berlin.