Dina Asher-Smith and Zharnel Hughes win 100m European gold in Berlin

Dina Asher-Smith and Zharnel Hughes were golden on Tuesday night

Dina Asher-Smith and Zharnel Hughes made it a golden European sprint double for Britain after storming home in their 100m finals on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Asher-Smith blitzed her rivals in Berlin's Olympiastadion to become the first British woman to win the European crown since since Dorothy Hyman in 1962.

She clocked 10.85 seconds to set a new British record - beating her own - and remains on track for a treble bid as she aims to defend her 200m title and help secure the 4x100m relay gold.

German Gina Luckenkemper and Dafne Schippers made up the other podium positions.

Asher-Smith said: "I'm going to let myself enjoy the emotional high but then refocus. The 200m, I have to take it like another championship, it's a completely clean slate because I'm only one third of the way there.

"You don't know what those girls are going to bring, some of them haven't run the 100m, so we'll have to see.

"I said to myself 'I'm here to win, I'm not taking any less'. I'm so happy to have done it. I was chilled, I felt like I was in good shape. I've worked out I have to be chilled to run well."

Fellow Briton and Sky Sports Scholar Imani Lansiquot recorded an impressive 11.14 (0.03 off her PB) to finish sixth in the final.

To cap off a stunning night for GB's sprinters, Hughes won the men's 100m gold with a championship record of 9.95secs as he dominated the race.

Asher-Smith will be looking for a sprint double in the 200m

The favourite looked comfortable as he beat team-mate Reece Prescod into second.

Great Britain were denied a clean sweep by Turkey's Ali Harvey as CJ Ujah came fourth, crossing the line in 10.06secs.

Hughes said: "It shows we have class now to be individual runners and we are capable of being in the finals. Reece started it last year and it shows we are ready to take on the rest of the world in the future.

"Dina did her thing as well in the 100m and congratulations to her and it's just a stepping stone for the greatness to come for Great Britain.

"It sets me up going into the World Championships next year and I just need to stay focused."

