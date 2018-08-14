Saquon Barkley held out of New York Giants practice

Big things are expected from Saquon Barkley this season

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is being held out of practice after straining his left leg on Monday.

The No. 2 overall draft pick was in uniform and watching as team-mates went through drills Tuesday at the Detroit Lions' training facility.

On Monday, Barkley caught a swing pass out of the backfield and was injured either stretching to make the catch or running down the sideline after the catch.

Barkley seemed to be favouring his left leg as he walked back up the field.

He put his hands on his knees and then went to the turf and lay on his back while the head trainer examined him. An ice pack was put on his leg.

Head coach Pat Shurmur downplayed the situation immediately before issuing a statement on Monday night.

"Saquon has a mild strain, and we'll be smart with him as we move along here," Shurmur said.

The Giants play the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Friday.