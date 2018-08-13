NFL on Sky Sports in 2018/19

Follow the race for Super Bowl LIII with us on Sky Sports - your home of the NFL

Pre-season has begun, training camps are in full swing and Hard Knocks is already on our screens - so it's time to run you through Sky Sports' biggest-ever season of NFL action.

From live coverage and the thrill-a-minute Redzone with Scott Hanson, to our host of new programming featuring Jay Ajayi, the Super Bowl LII story and NFL Europe and more, the NFL is essential viewing - not just on Game Day but every day of the year.

Sky Sports Action will be our home and Sky Sports NFL will be taking over the channel for the whole of opening week - here's what you can expect across the season.

Sky Sports will show seven live games across Week One, including Red Zone on Sunday

The action begins in the early hours of Friday, September 8 when defending champions Philadelphia Eagles start the defence of their first Lombardi Trophy by playing host to the explosive Atlanta Falcons, who have the incentive of this year's SuperBowl being played at their magnificent Mercedes Benz Stadium - and we'll be there in February!

Opening Sunday features three blockbuster matches starting with San Francisco at Minnesota, followed by the Carolina Panthers hosting the Dallas Cowboys and the storied NFC North rivalry from Lambeau Field as the Packers host the Bears.

Game Day Live

Minnesota Vikings will feature in Sky Sports opening NFL Sunday action

Our Sunday coverage will be bigger than ever as we go from half an hour to an hour of build-up.

Neil Reynolds will lead the team that will provide insight throughout the season - Rob Ryan is back, and with Jeff Reinebold will give us a coach's perspective on the action while our rolling cavalcade of former NFL stars will feature Shaun Gayle, Solomon Wilcots, Takeo Spikes & Bucky Brooks. We will also have insight from Peter King, Brian Baldinger & Ross Tucker via video link throughout the season.

As ever our friends from the Around the NFL podcast will add a touch of mirth to proceedings - and they'll be joining us in the studio for opening week.

Monday Night Football is back again (although it's Tuesday early hours football for us), and we start with the added bonus of two MNF games in opening week as New York Jets travel to Detroit Lions before west coast fever takes over with the Oakland Raiders hosting the LA Rams.

NFL On Demand

Minnesota Vikings will feature in Sky Sports opening NFL Sunday action

There's been no offseason for us as we've been making a host of documentaries, masterclasses and special programming that will supplement a range of content already available on Sky Sports thanks to NFL Films.

As ever, highlights of all the live games will be available and that will be joined by the whole catalogue of America's Game, Hard Knocks and A Football Life.

Inside the Huddle

Recording Inside the Huddle podcast with @Jeff_Reinebold at 1.30pm today. Lots of training camp chatter, for sure... send us any mailbag questions you might have and we'll answer a selection. — Neil Reynolds (@neilreynoldsnfl) August 2, 2018

We are beefing up the popular Inside the Huddle podcast - this year we are recording every Wednesday at Sky Sports and Neil and Jeff will be joined by an array of guests throughout the season.

You will be able to download the podcast on Thursday and watch the 30-minute special On Demand or on Sky Sports Action on Wednesday evenings.

Digital and Social

2:38 We have teamed up with Pro Football Focus so one line and on air we can take you deeper inside the game We have teamed up with Pro Football Focus so one line and on air we can take you deeper inside the game

Sky Sports' website, app and Twitter feed will keep you up to date with the latest news, plus behind-the-scenes goings on and they'll be a chance to vote and quiz our team of experts.

Online we'll keep the news agenda ticking over, live blog the action and our all-new tie up with Pro Football Focus, America's biggest statistical database, will give us in-depth features and analysis as well as preview all our live action with the key head-to-head match-ups.

Fans can join in too with an all new NFL UK fantasy game, you can go up against our experts and some of Sky Sports' biggest names - more news coming soon.

Periscope and Facebook Live will give us the chance to take you behind the curtain and keep your eyes peeled during the week as there may even be more from the podcast studios, production meetings as well as our live coverage.

Another day at camp in the books - we are off to Seattle now. Here are some of the best bits from Raiders Camp!! pic.twitter.com/W94nt2ABaE — Sky Sports NFL (@SkySportsNFL) July 29, 2018

Join us for coverage of the NFL right through the regular season and play-offs, starting with the season opening Thursday Night Football, right through to Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta on February 3.

Every Sunday Sky Sports is your home of the NFL in the UK with three live games and Redzone and you can join in the conversation by making sure you follow us @SkySportsNFL for behind the scenes coverage, live fixture announcements and much more