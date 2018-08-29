NFL News

Green Bay Packers trade QB Brett Hundley to Seattle Seahawks

Last Updated: 29/08/18 4:20pm

Brett Hundley started nine games for the Packers last season
The Green Bay Packers have traded back-up quarterback Brett Hundley to the Seattle Seahawks for a 2019 sixth-round pick.

Hundley had been competing with DeShone Kizer to be the back-up to Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay.

The 25-year-old, who was a fifth-round draft pick in 2015, will now back up Russell Wilson in Seattle instead.

The Seahawks allowed rookie seventh-round pick Alex McGough and last year's back-up Austin Davis to compete in training camp.

Signs the team was dissatisfied with Wilson's understudy emerged when reports leaked that the team was chasing Colts back-up quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

Hundley received his first extended playing time in the NFL last season with Rodgers injured, making nine starts. He had a 70.6 passer rating with 12 interceptions, two fumbles and nine touchdown passes in 2017.

His biggest issue was the inability to push the ball downfield. Hundley averaged a pedestrian 5.8 yards per passing attempt.

DeShone Kizer will be Aaron Rodgers' understudy in Green Bay
The Packers landed Kizer in a trade with the Browns for defensive back Damarious Randall, a former first-round pick.

Kizer went 0-15 and led the NFL with 22 interceptions in 2017 with the Browns.

