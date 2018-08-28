Saquon Barkley, Sam Darnold, and Josh Allen feature in Sky's NFL rookies to watch

Will Josh Allen start for Buffalo at any point this season?

We pick out seven first-year players to keep your eyes on during the 2018 NFL season.

The league opener is just around the corner as the Philadelphia Eagles host the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday September 6, live on Sky Sports.

The new season brings new opportunities for the league's youngsters and a draft class not short on stars has a bunch of rookies expected to contribute straight away.

We've picked out seven players that we think are worth tracking this season...

Saquon Barkley, RB New York Giants

Barkley took his first NFL carry 39 yards on a spectacular run

When the New York Giants took Saquon Barkley second overall, they got arguably the most talented player in the 2018 NFL Draft. Despite question marks about 37-year-old Eli Manning's longevity, the team opted to pass on a quarterback in favour of the electric playmaker from Penn State.

Barkley, who stole the show at the NFL Scouting Combine with an explosive all-around performance, received numerous college accolades in 2017 including consensus All-American, Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, and the Paul Hornung Award for college's 'most versatile' player.

If New York's offense - featuring Barkley, Odell Beckham Jr, Evan Engram and Sterling Shepard - can click, defenses will have their hands full.

Sam Darnold, QB New York Jets

The Jets hope Darnold can solve their recent quarterbacks woes

After years without a true 'franchise quarterback', the Jets now find themselves with an ideal QB room. They have the wise veteran in 39-year-old Josh McCown, a talented player approaching his prime in Teddy Bridgewater, and the future: Sam Darnold.

Darnold has started the last two games despite Bridgewater looking fantastic in the preseason. If the rookie is ready to play, why would the Jets wait?

He has completed 29 of his 45 passes for 244 yards with two touchdowns and just one interception in their exhibition games and importantly, has looked excellent on third down.

Darnold's readiness may have earned him the starting job from week one.

Derwin James, S Los Angeles Chargers

James adds another tremendous playmaker to the already star-studded Chargers' defense

It didn't take long for Derwin James to register his first interception as pro, as he picked off future Hall of Famer Drew Brees in the Chargers' third preseason game.

The team's 17th overall pick joins an already-strong secondary that ranked third against the pass in 2017 and will look to help the defense move into the NFL's elite overall groups (they ranked 15th in total yards against).

Thought to be a top-five talent at one time, James missed the entire 2016 at Florida State with through injury and wasn't at his best on his return last year. The Chargers have found another stud to add to their improving defense.

Royce Freeman, RB Denver Broncos

Freeman has found the end zone in all three of his preseason appearances so far

The Broncos' latest addition to the backfield has staked his claim to the starting role in Denver already with a touchdown in each of his team's first three preseason games - including 23 and 24-yard gains. 15 runs, 84 yards (5.6 yards-per-carry average) and three scores isn't a bad way to get your first taste of the NFL.

In four years of college action at Oregon, Freeman was extremely productive. He carried the ball 947 times, accumulating 5,621 yards and 60 touchdowns on the ground and setting a Pac-12 Conference record for most rushing TDs of all time.

Freeman will compete for touches with third-year man Devontae Booker, who has underwhelmed as a rusher so far in his career but shows more promise as a pass catcher. The Broncos could rely heavily on their rookie running back so expect him to see plenty of the ball.

Josh Allen, QB Buffalo Bills

In Allen, have the Bills found a stud or a dud?

Allen is arguably the most polarising prospect in this entire draft class, and he has been as advertised so far. Against the Browns, he completed nine of 13 passes and added a touchdown, ending with a passer rating of 104.6. In his other two outings, he's connected on under 50 percent of his passes. Against the Bengals, he took five sacks in the first half.

The 6-foot-5, 237-pound giant has the ability to make throws no other QB in the league can make, then follow them up with mind-boggling decisions. We're seeing exactly why he was both a top-10 pick and had many critics.

AJ McCarron was the presumed starter after signing from Cincinnati but he has missed time with a shoulder injury. Nathan Peterman has performed well in the preseason, but it will be hard to forget his five-interception half from last season.

For better or worse, the Allen era could begin immediately in Buffalo.

Shaquem Griffin, LB Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks made Griffin the first one-handed player to be selected in the NFL Draft

Griffin was the inspirational story of the NFL Draft - and he kicked off his pro career by recording four tackles in his first four snaps for Seattle in the team's first preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts.

He became the first one-handed player drafted into the NFL when the Seahawks selected him in the fifth round, after he turned heads at the Scouting Combine by running the 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds, the fastest time ever for a linebacker.

His impact on the first-team defense may not be huge, but his progress and contributions are certainly worth following. "You can do anything you set your mind to," Griffin has said. "Stay away from the negativity."

Michael Gallup, WR Dallas Cowboys

Dallas will need Gallup to help fill the void left by Jason Witten and Dez Bryant

Jason Witten retired. Dez Bryant was released. So what is next for the Cowboys' passing game? They added Allen Hurns from Jacksonville, who should man one of the starting spots on the outside. Tavon Austin will bring some electricity through the air and from the backfield, but he is not a full-time player.

When Dallas selected Gallup in the third round of the Draft (81st overall), they got themselves a big-play threat who will go some way towards getting over the loss of Bryant, who scored 73 touchdowns in his eight seasons with the team and was arguably the NFL's best receiver between 2012 and 2014.

Expect Gallup - whose first NFL catch was a 30-yard touchdown from Dak Prescott - to be forced into action immediately.

