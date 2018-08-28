NFL's highest-paid players: Odell Beckham, Matt Ryan, Von Miller, Josh Norman

After Odell Beckham Jr signed a record contract for a receiver, we examine the NFL's highest-paid players.

Beckham is the latest star to receive a huge deal, so we've decided to run down the highest-paid players at each position.

Rather than looking at yearly salary or guaranteed money, this list is based on players with the highest total contract value.

We will begin with the biggest contract in the history of the league...

Offense

Quarterback - Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons ($150m)

Atlanta have won the NFC South three times with Ryan at quarterback

Ryan signed a whopping contract in May that guaranteed him $100 million and means he'll very likely end his career in Atlanta, where he was drafted with the third overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft.

The 33-year-old has been to four Pro Bowls and was named the NFL's Most Valuable Player in 2016. With Ryan at the helm, the Falcons have a 95-83 regular season record and have reached the playoffs six times.

Running Back - Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams ($57.5m)

Gurley broke the 2,000-yards-from-scrimmage mark last season

After bursting onto the scene when winning the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2015, Gurley had somewhat of a sophomore slump as the Rams faltered under Jeff Fisher.

However, last year's 2,093 scrimmage-yard, 19-touchdown season earned him the Associated Press NFL Offensive Player of the Year Award and in turn, a bumper contract in Los Angeles.

Wide Receiver - Odell Beckham Jr, New York Giants ($95m)

Giants' star Beckham can dance as well as he can catch

Known for his absurd one-handed catches and electrifying plays, Beckham's new deal puts him ahead of the rest of the league's receivers. And it is well-deserved, as the 25-year-old is second only to Julio Jones in all-time average receiving yards per game with 94.1.

Not including last season - which he missed the majority of with a fractured ankle - Beckham has had at least 90 catches, 1,300 yards, and 10 touchdowns in every campaign.

Tight End - Rob Gronkowski, New England Patriots ($54m)

Gronkowski is on the way to becoming the best tight end of all time

Despite yearly rumours of a retirement due to a long injury history, there's no doubting 'Gronk' is one of the best tight ends to ever play the game.

Still only 29, he is already in the top 31 touchdown scorers in NFL history with 76. Since signing his deal in 2012, he's made the Pro Bowl four times and won a pair of Super Bowls.

Offensive Tackle - Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys ($97.6m)

In Smith, the Dallas have arguably the best left tackle in the league

When the Cowboys drafted Smith with the ninth overall pick in 2011, he was the first offensive lineman taken in the first round by Jerry Jones since he bought the team in 1989.

Since then, he's been a Pro Bowler in the last five straight seasons and dominated defensive ends weekly. He ended last season on injured reserve but looks to be healthy this preseason.

Offensive Guard - Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys ($84m)

Cowboys guard Zack Martin has made the Pro Bowl in all of his NFL season

Three years after Smith, Dallas again dipped back into the first round to take a lineman - this time choosing a player who has dominated on the interior of the line from the moment he stepped on the field.

He was the final piece of the puzzle in 2014 as the Cowboys built a formidable front with a trio of high picks, including Martin, Smith, and another key player in the middle...

Center - Travis Frederick, Dallas Cowboys ($56.4m)

Frederick may miss time with a newly-diagnosed autoimmune disorder

Frederick was taken with the 31st pick of the 2013 Draft and, like both Martin and Smith, has made the Pro Bowl every year since 2014. For the last two seasons, the Cowboys have had a top-two rushing attack.

The former Wisconsin Badger signed his contract in 2016, but his NFL future is now in question. Earlier this month, he was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome. There is currently no definitive timetable on his return, but thankfully, it was diagnosed at an early stage.

Defense

Defensive Tackle - Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia Eagles ($102.6m)

The Eagles' strong defense is fronted by Cox

Despite the Eagles surrendering 33 points to the New England Patriots in last year's Super Bowl victory, their dominant, run-stuffing defense was a tremendous part of their success - they allowed a league-low 79.2 yards per game on the ground.

Cox vacuums up rushers, but has also racked up 34 sacks in his six-year career. Leading Philadelphia to their first ever Super Bowl ring has certainly justified his extension signed before the 2016 season.

Defensive End - J.J. Watt, Houston Texans ($100m)

Houston will hope for a fully health Watt in 2017

He's almost becoming a forgotten man after missing two straight seasons with a back injury followed by a fracture in his leg, but Watt's ability to dominant on defense is unmatched when healthy - and he signed his massive deal back in 2014.

Watt was named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year three times between 2012 and 2015 - a feat only achieved once before, by Giants' great Lawrence Taylor. Let's hope he can return to full health.

Outside Linebacker - Von Miller, Denver Broncos ($114.5m)

Miller has made his living taking down the quarterback

Miller, the sack king, has taken down the quarterback 83.5 times in just seven seasons and came up big when it mattered most in Super Bowl 50 - recording six tackles, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and being named Super Bowl MVP.

After that performance, Miller was handed a deal in 2016 that made him the highest paid defensive player in NFL history.

Inside Linebacker - Luke Kuechly, Carolina Panthers ($61.8m)

Carolina linebacker Kuechly is a team captain and leader

Kuechly, selected just three picks before Cox in the 2012 Draft, has been tackling a tackling machine in the NFL.

The 27-year-old has averaged 136 tackles per season in his six years, and been named to the Pro Bowl in five of them. He received back-to-back Defensive Rookie of the Year and Player of the Year awards in 2012 and 2013, signing a five-year extension before the 2015 season.

Safety - Eric Berry, Kansas City Chiefs ($78m)

Berry is a playmaker when he's on the field

Kansas City's star safety has had a rollercoaster eight-year career. After a spectacular start to his career, he was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma and missed a large part of the 2014 season. On his NFL return in 2015, he was named Comeback Player of the Year.

Berry had another All-Pro season in 2016 and signed a six-year contract that offseason. However, in the very first game of 2017, he tore his Achilles. What is next?

Cornerback - Josh Norman, Washington Redskins ($75m)

Norman is regarded as one of the top shutdown corners in football

Widely regarded as the best cover corner in the league after his first three seasons as a Carolina Panther, Norman hit free agency in the 2016 and was courted by the Redskins with a deal that topped the one Darrelle Revis had signed with the Jets a year earlier.

He had a strong first season, but after struggling with injuries last season, he will look to get back on track this year.

