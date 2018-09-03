WATCH: 2017 NFL season summed up in six minutes

6:08 As we gear up for the start of the 2018 NFL season on Sky Sports, relive a thrilling 2017 season in six minutes... As we gear up for the start of the 2018 NFL season on Sky Sports, relive a thrilling 2017 season in six minutes...

With the new NFL season just days away, we look back on a thrilling 2017 season in six minutes.

Click on the video above to see watch a bitesize edit of all of the thrills and spills, the best runs, the heaviest hits, the craziest catches and the top touchdowns from last year!

On top of that, relive some of the more magic moments of the season, like the end of the Buffalo Bills' playoff drought, the 'Minnesota Miracle' - Stefon Diggs' walk-off touchdown to see the Vikings into the NFC Championship game - and the 'Philly Special' trick play from the Super Bowl.

That touchdown, on a gutsy fourth-and-one call down at the goal line, helped the Eagles emerge 41-33 winners over the New England Patriots in a truly bonkers climax to the season.

Relive all of that and more, by watching the video above, while you can see Philadelphia begin their championship defence with the opening game of the new season, against the Atlanta Falcons, live on Sky Sports from 12.30am on Friday September 7.

