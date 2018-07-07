Jay Ajayi says he's a due a win in London at the third attempt

Philadelphia Eagles running back Jay Ajayi says he is due a win at Wembley after two unsuccessful trips in the past.

One of the three International Series games taking place in London this year is a match-up between the Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles and London regulars; the Jacksonville Jaguars.

While this will be the Eagles' first visit across the pond, Ajayi is all too familiar with playing over here, having been on Miami Dolphins teams that lost to the Jets in 2015 and Saints in 2017.

Now on a new team, and returning as a Super Bowl winner, he's looking forward to making it right in his hometown.

Ajayi scored a touchdown on his debut for Philadelphia after being traded from Miami midseason

"Yeah, there's going to be a great atmosphere this year," Ajayi said at a fan signing in London.

"This will be my third time coming to Wembley. I've lost the last two, so I'm due for a win. It's time.

"I think it will be a special time and obviously, we are playing against a great team in the Jags. That's kind of London's team and here, I think the atmosphere will be special."

Jaguars' running back Leonard Fournette, also in London this week, said Ajayi is "doing a great job representing the running back as a whole so I can't wait to play against him."

The Philadelphia back returned the praise for Jacksonville, who barely missed out on facing the Eagles in Super Bowl 52 after a 24-20 loss to the New England Patriots in last year's AFC Championship game.

"Yeah, they have a great defense," Ajayi said. "They do a lot of things well, a lot of great pieces on there.

The Jaguars have one of the strongest defensive units in the league

"But I'm excited about that challenge and I'm excited about the team that I'm on and us being able to rise to that."

The Eagles face the Jaguars at Wembley Stadium on October 28.

Before that, the Seattle Seahawks face the Oakland Raiders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 14 and the Tennessee Titans face the Los Angeles Chargers at Wembley Stadium on October 21.

