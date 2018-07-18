Los Angeles Rams sign Brandin Cooks to five-year, $80m extension

Brandin Cooks was entering the final year of his rookie contract

The Los Angeles Rams have signed wide receiver Brandin Cooks to a five-year extension, the team has announced.

LA traded 2018 first and sixth-round NFL Draft selections to the New England Patriots to acquire the 24-year-old and a fourth-round pick in April, planning to sign Cooks to a long-term deal.

Head coach Sean McVay said: "Brandin Cooks has shown himself to be a class act on and off the field since the first day he joined our team.

"He's a proven professional in this league and signing him to a long-term contract was always our goal. We're excited to keep Brandin in a Rams uniform through 2023."

The fifth-year player began his NFL career with the New Orleans Saints

Cooks was the 20th overall selection in the 2014 NFL Draft by New Orleans. He spent three seasons with the Saints, putting up 215 receptions, 2,861 yards and 20 touchdowns, before he was traded to the Patriots - along with a fourth-round pick - for first and third-round picks in the 2017 Draft.

In New England, he managed 65 catches, 1,082 yards and seven touchdowns as they reached Super Bowl 52, but was knocked out of the defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles with a concussion.

After signing the new contract with the Rams, he told the team's website: "I'm overwhelmed with gratitude and just extremely thankful.

"I think when you look at it, at this place - even before I was here - you sense something special going on with coach McVay and what he's building and this team and the young energy that's here.

"And when I got here for OTAs and offseason workouts, there was a no brainer that this is the place I want to make home for the rest of my career."