Seven-time Pro Powl cornerback Darrelle Revis announces retirement from the NFL

Revis was one of the best corners in the game for the majority of his career but struggled in recent seasons
Seven-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darrelle Revis is retiring from the NFL after 11 seasons, he has announced.

The 33-year-old was a free agent, after spending last season with the Kansas City Chiefs.

In a post on Twitter the man who earned the nickname "Revis Island" due to his ability to shut down wide receivers when playing one-on-one coverage against them, said: "Today I am closing a chapter of my life that I once dreamed of as a kid and I am officially retiring from the National Football League."

He spent the longest - and most successful - portion of his career with the New York Jets between 2007 and 2012, and was a named a First-team All-Pro from 2009-11.

Revis was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2013, where he spent one year, but was unable to agree on a long-term contract. As a free agent in 2014, he joined the New England Patriots and became a Super Bowl champion as they defeated the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl 49.

Revis hoisted the Lombardi Trophy for the New England Patriots in the 2014/15 season
Having only signed a one-year deal with the Patriots, he returned to New York in 2015 and was named to his seventh and final Pro Bowl. Revis was cut after a disappointing 2016 season, picked up by the Chiefs mid-2017, and subsequently released after only playing in six games.

During his career, Revis amassed 497 tackles, 142 passes defended, 29 interceptions, six forced fumbles and two sacks.

