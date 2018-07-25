Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff sign until 2022 season

Dan Quinn and Thomas Dimitroff have led the Falcons to consecutive play-off appearances

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff have agreed new three-year contract extensions with the franchise.

Dimitroff is entering his 11th season with the Falcons and hired Quinn, then defensive coordinator of the Seattle Seahawks, to replace Mike Smith in Atlanta.

Quinn helped the Seahawks to consecutive Super Bowls in 2013 and 2014 before taking over as head coach of the Falcons where his record stands at 32-21.

In his second season at the helm, Atlanta went all the way to the Super Bowl but lost in heartbreaking fashion to the New England Patriots.

New England rallied from a 28-3 third-quarter deficit to win 34-28 in one of the best comebacks in Super Bowl history.

The Falcons lost the 2016 Super Bowl in dramatic fashion against the Patriots

The Falcons reached the playoffs again in 2017 before losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional game.

Dimitroff's first draft pick as the team's general manager was quarterback Matt Ryan, and he also orchestrated a trade to land wide receiver Julio Jones.

Focus will now turn to Jones who is not expected to report to training camp this week as he holds out for a new contract.

Julio Jones could be fined up to $40,000 for each day missed during training

The wideout's absence could threaten the team-first atmosphere stressed by Quinn as a key to his shared leadership with Dimitroff.

"The partnership we have formed over the last four years has continued to get stronger and our view for how we structure this team has become even more clear," Quinn said.

"We are looking forward to the challenge in front of us, but I could not be more excited about continuing this journey with Thomas and the brotherhood."