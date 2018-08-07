Corey Coleman joins Buffalo Bills after deal with Cleveland Browns finalised

Corey Coleman has been traded to the Buffalo Bills

Corey Coleman is excited to join the Buffalo Bills after his trade from the Cleveland Browns was finalised on Tuesday.

The wide receiver, a first round draft pick as recently as 2016, was traded to the Bills for a seventh-round pick in 2020 on Sunday, and he has now passed his physical to complete the deal.

Coleman admitted to being disappointed at being traded by Cleveland after only two seasons, which were blighted by injury and inconsistent play, including a number of dropped passes.

The 24-year-old had 56 catches for 718 yards and five touchdowns in 19 games for the Browns but missed time in each season with a broken hand.

He will compete with second-season receiver Zay Jones for a starting role opposite Kelvin Benjamin.

"It's all about how you respond," he said. "I am putting in a lot of hard work and dedicating myself inside of the classroom.

"I am excited to be here. I can't even explain how much I love this coaching staff and our GM [Brandon Beane].

"I don't want to let them down. I know they are doing everything possible to help me succeed."