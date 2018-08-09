Tom Brady close to signing contract adjustment with New England Patriots

Brady has won five Super Bowls with the Patriots

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots are near an incentive-laden adjustment to the quarterback's 2018 contract.

The deal would lift the five-time Super Bowl champion's compensation toward current market value at the quarterback position.

Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons ($30 million annually) and Kirk Cousins of the Vikings ($28m annual average value) raised the bar for quarterback salaries in the offseason.

Brady, who did not participate in offseason workouts but attended mandatory minicamp, has not commented on his contract. The Athletic and ESPN reported Brady expected his pending contract adjustment to be in place before Week 1 of the regular season.

Brady's current annual average value of $20.5m could be increased by more than $5m with incentives, ESPN's Adam Schefter said on Thursday.

Brady, 41, signed a two-year, $41m contract prior to last season. Ten other quarterbacks have a higher salary cap value than Brady, who is slated to earn $15m in 2018.