Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Nick Easton likely out for 2018 season

Easton will head to the injured reserve list

Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Nick Easton is likely to miss the entire 2018 season after undergoing neck surgery.

Easton was sidelined last Friday but remained in Minnesota awaiting the results of a second opinion and agent Joe Linta told ESPN on Thursday that Easton underwent surgery and would be on the shelf this season.

Easton started at left guard for the Vikings last season but was working mostly at center before the injury last week.

He moved because starting center Pat Elflein is on the physically unable to perform list recovering from shoulder and ankle injuries.

Right guard Mike Remmers, a third starter, has been limited since July 31 because of an ankle injury.

The Vikings also lost guard Joe Berger to retirement earlier this offseason, so they will be will be heading into the 2018 season boasting a reshuffled offensive line in front of new quarterback Kirk Cousins, who signed a three-year, $84m deal in March.