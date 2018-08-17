Cleveland and Dez Bryant yet to agree terms despite 'positive' talks

Dez Bryant is still seeking a home for the 2018 season and despite positive talks is yet to agree a deal with Cleveland

Dez Bryant has left a two-day visit with Cleveland without a deal but talks are widely expected to continue between the two parties.

According to multiple reports, signs are positive about a resolution that could still see the veteran wide receiver end up in Ohio as the Browns look to solve their issues at the position.

Bryant is reportedly open to playing in Cleveland and despite Bryant's departure from the team's Berea, Ohio, facility, dialogue is likely to continue with Bryant desperate to find a playing role for the new season.

Cleveland have already added Jarvis Landry but the key factor is the possible return to the team of Josh Gordon who has yet to take part in training camp as he is given additional time to deal with personal issues.

Bryant's biggest concern is a desire for a multi-year contract having been released by the Dallas Cowboys in April and then turning down a three-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens as he opted to wait and assess his options.

A deal between the #Browns and Dez Bryant was not expected today, so the fact he left without one doesn't mean it's over. Both sides were impressed. It was a good visit. Talks will continue https://t.co/pK0A1A1lpQ — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 17, 2018

Whether any other options materialise for Bryant remains to be seen with his powers on the wane over the last couple of seasons but a hugely productive spell in Dallas, that saw him record 73 touchdowns and 531 receptions for 7,459 yards in 113 games.

The Browns are determined to improve on their 0-16 record last year but are determined not to compromise their roster and Bryant left Dallas under a cloud.

"I tell everybody that shows up here, we don't care by what means you get here," Browns offensive coordinator Todd Haley told reporters Wednesday.

Bryant enjoyed a hugely productive spell in Dallas but left this off season

"If you're willing to put your hand in the pile and work and be part of moving forward and having success, I'm all for it."

Bryant reportedly turned down the three-year offer from the Ravens, hoping a one-year deal will lead to a bigger contract in 2019.

"It's a very open and candid conversation with guys about how your locker room is, how your team is run, how we go about doing things and see if it fits," said Browns coach Hue Jackson.

"The player has to be honest and we have to be honest with what our expectations are and just lay it out."

