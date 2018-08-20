Adrian Peterson to visit Washington Redskins on free agent visit

Adrian Peterson will meet with the Washington Redskins on Monday, as coach Jay Gruden targets reinforcements following the season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury to running-back Derrius Guice.

Gruden initially indicated he would aim to use some of the younger members of his squad but ankle injuries to Samaje Perine and Byron Marshall have left him light in numbers during pre-season.

Peterson, who was released by the Cardinals in March, follows fellow free agents Jamaal Charles and Orleans Darkwa in visiting the Redskins.

This would be the first reported visit of the year for Peterson, the seven-time All-Pro selection, who has returned to full fitness having seen his 2017 season ended prematurely by a neck injury.

Charles, 31, had a diminished role for Denver Broncos, whose season ended with the franchise finishing last in the AFC West.

Darkwa was with the New York Giants last season and also has been forced to battle back to full fitness after having surgery to remove a stabilising plate from his leg in May.

However, despite interest in adding to the squad's resources, Gruden revealed Rob Kelley is the Redskins' first choice starter ahead of their new season opener against Arizona Cardinals on September 9.

"We want to get physicals on them just in case," Gruden said of Peterson, Charles and Darkwa.

"We've had very unlucky situations with our running backs. If something else happens, we'll be really, really, really thin.

"We want to make sure we're covering all our bases right now, and we'll address it when we feel like we have to."

