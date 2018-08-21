Andrew Luck intercepted on return to Indianapolis as Colts beaten by Baltimore Ravens

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck had an up and down return to Indianapolis

Andrew Luck struggled on his home return as the Indianapolis Colts fell to a 20-19 pre-season defeat against the Baltimore Ravens.

Luck, who missed all of last season after a series of shoulder surgeries, was intercepted near the goalline and had issues moving the ball in his five drives, which saw the Colts manage only three points.

He managed to complete six of his 13 pass attempts for 50 yards, including on a couple of key third downs, before handing the offense over to last season's starter Jacoby Brissett.

Brissett's first drive ended with the Colts scoring their first touchdown, although it came with a huge slice of luck as Jordan Wilkins fumbled on the goal-line, only for the ball to spill straight into the hands of receiver Chester Rogers.

Their only passing touchdown came late in the game when third-string quarterback Phillip Walker connected with Zach Pascal for a nine-yard score.

But their two-point attempt with 2:29 left on the clock failed and the Ravens were able to hold on for a narrow victory.

The Ravens had taken a first-quarter lead when Joe Flacco found John Brown in the endzone for a seven-yard touchdown.

Rookie Lamar Jackson also threw a touchdown pass, hitting Chris Moore from seven yards in the third quarter, as well as rushing for 26 yards on four carries.