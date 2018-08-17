New England Patriots' Isaiah Wynn to miss entire 2018 NFL season

0:33 Isaiah Wynn was injured in New England Patriots' 37-20 pre-season win over Philadelphia Eagles - watch highlights of the match here Isaiah Wynn was injured in New England Patriots' 37-20 pre-season win over Philadelphia Eagles - watch highlights of the match here

New England Patriots offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn is set to miss the entire 2018 NFL season with an Achilles injury.

The 21-year-old, who was the Patriots' first-round pick in this year's NFL Draft, tore his Achilles in the first quarter of Thursday's pre-season game against reigning Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles.

Wynn was blocking a pass rusher when he was injured and hobbled off the field before an examination in the sideline medical tent.

Patriots’ first-round pick, OT Isaiah Wynn, tore his Achilles vs. the Eagles and he will be out for the season, per source. The worst of the preseason on display. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 17, 2018

He was subsequently taken by cart to the locker room after the injury was deemed serious.

Wynn played his college football at Georgia Bulldogs before joining the Patriots as the 23rd-overall Draft pick in June.

