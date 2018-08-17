Philadelphia Eagles players protest in Super Bowl rematch

Malcolm Jenkins was one of three Philadelphia Eagles players reported to protest before the game

Philadelphia Eagles defensive backs Malcolm Jenkins and De'Vante Bausby remained in the tunnel during the national anthem before their Super Bowl rematch against the New England Patriots.

Their latest protest comes just a week after they raised their fists in the exhibition opener.

After raising his fist during the national #anthem last week, @MalcolmJenkins stayed in the tunnel for tonight's anthem and he wasn't alone. via @NBCSPhilly https://t.co/N52kvdphmF — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) August 17, 2018

NBC Philadelphia reported on Twitter that defensive lineman Michael Bennett also remained in the locker room.

A picture tweeted by the station showed Jenkins and Bausby bowing their heads as they looked out toward the field.

The NFL Network tweeted a video of Jenkins coming out for the warm-up wearing a shirt that said: "YOU AREN'T LISTENING."

0:33 Watch highlights New England Patriots 37-20 Philadelphia Eagles Watch highlights New England Patriots 37-20 Philadelphia Eagles

The pair have been among the most vocal NFL players protesting racial inequality during the pre-game anthem.

There were no player protests before the other two pre-season games: Jets-Redskins in Landover, Maryland, and Steelers-Packers in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Foles could be a doubt for the start of the regular season after picking up a shoulder injury

Eagles quarterback Nick Foles would leave the game with a shoulder injury as the Patriots ran out out 37-20 winners.

Foles helped take Philadelphia to the Super Bowl last season and it is not clear whether or not he will be fit for the regular season opener against the Atlanta Falcons.