Seattle Seahawks' Rashaad Penny could miss start of new season

Penny was drafted in from San Diego State

Seattle Seahawks' running back Rashaad Penny reportedly broke his finger during Monday's practice and could miss the start of the NFL season.

Penny, who was the Seahawks' first pick in the 2018 NFL draft, suffered a hand injury and left practice early on Monday but did not return, according to the Seattle Times.

The 22-year-old was the 27th overall pick out of San Diego State - the third time Seattle had drafted a tailback in the first round.

Penny will take on Chris Carson for starting running back role

During the 19-17 loss in their pre-season opener against Indianapolis Colts, Penny had 16 yards on eight carries as he worked as number two running back behind breakout star Chris Carson.

Penny could miss up to four weeks, with the injury meaning he may not be available for the Seahawks' first game on September 9 against Denver Broncos.

The Seahawks are not required to reveal details of Penny's injury.