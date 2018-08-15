Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger placed in concussion protocol

Ben Roethlisberger left Steelers practice early

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger left Pittsburgh Steelers practice early on Tuesday after taking a hit to the head and was subsequently placed in concussion protocol.

Roethlisberger was knocked down in a collision with right tackle Marcus Gilbert and linebacker Keion Adams while rolling right during a drill on the final day of Steelers training camp in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, before they return to Pittsburgh.

Roethlisberger remained on the ground for a few minutes while team-mates gathered around him, and then got up holding his head. He walked off the field, talked with trainers and general manager Kevin Colbert, and then left practice.

"It happened so fast. I saw his head whip back," Gilbert told reporters afterward. "I've got to see the film to see what happened.

"That's my guy. No one wants to see anything happen to him, especially in a practice like this, coming to work and going and not tackling."

Center Maurkice Pouncey told reporters Roethlisberger said "he was fine, he was good."

Tomlin had already told reporters that Roethlisberger, who has appeared in just two preseason games since 2016, would not play Thursday night against the Green Bay Packers.

It is unclear whether or not the signal-caller will play in either of Pittsburgh's final two preseason contests.

Roethlisberger, 36, has regularly battled injuries during his career, playing through several and missing seven games over the last three seasons for a variety of reasons.

His last documented concussion came in Week 12 of the 2015 season, when he pulled himself from the fourth quarter of a loss against the Seattle Seahawks after feeling concussion-like symptoms, but he returned to play the next week.

The 15th-year veteran has made four consecutive Pro Bowls despite missing some time. He threw for 4,251 yards, 28 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 15 games last season.