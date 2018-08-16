Colin Kaepernick had his chance at Denver Broncos, says GM John Elway

Denver Broncos general manager John Elway admitted Colin Kaepernick had his chance to sign for the franchise.

The Broncos currently have Chad Kelly, Paxton Lynch and Case Keenum as their QBs, but have not ruled out adding a veteran player.

Kaepernick has been without an NFL team since he opted out of his contract at the San Francisco 49ers in 2017 but Elway has said the Broncos will not be looking to add him to their squad.

He added: "Colin had his chance to here [referring to trade discussions in 2016]. We offered him a contract.

"He didn't take it. So as I said it in a deposition and I don't know if I'm legally able to say this - but he's had his chance to be here. He passed it".

John Elway has been GM of the Broncos since 2011

The Broncos and 49ers got far enough in trade discussions during the spring of 2016 that Kaepernick was allowed to meet with Elway.

No trade was ever made and Denver went into training camp with a trio of Trevor Siemian, then-rookie first-round pick Lynch and Mark Sanchez, who was released during the team's final cuts.

That August, Kaepernick knelt in protest of social and racial injustices during the national anthem for the first time, during a preseason game. He played in 12 games during that regular season for the 49ers before opting out of his contract.