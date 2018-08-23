New England Patriots release wide receiver Kenny Britt after hamstring struggles

Kenny Britt is looking for a new team after being released by the Patriots

The New England Patriots have released wide receiver Kenny Britt.

Britt has been sidelined since the start of training camp with a hamstring issue he suffered at a Patriots mini-camp back in June.

The 29-year-old becomes the third wide receiver to be released during the off-season, with Jordan Matthews and Malcolm Mitchell also having left New England.

Chris Hogan tops their depth chart as things stand and, with Julian Edelman suspended for the first four games of the season, he is likely to be supported by Philip Dorsett and Eric Decker, who was signed earlier this month.

The Patriots also have former Minnesota Vikings special teams star Cordarrelle Patterson on their roster and he could play an important role on offense after impressing in pre-season.

Britt signed with the Patriots towards the end of last season after he had been cut by the Cleveland Browns.

He played in their last three regular-season games, making just two catches for 23 yards, before being inactive throughout the play-offs and their run to Super Bowl LII.