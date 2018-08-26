Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck says his shoulder feels 'awesome'

Andrew Luck missed the entire 2017 season after a setback from shoulder surgery

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck says he is "feeling great" and quickly getting back up to speed after his injury setbacks.

Luck, who has missed most of the last three seasons with kidney and shoulder injuries, completed 8 of 10 passes for 90 yards and a touchdown on Saturday night as the Colts defeated the San Francisco 49ers 23-17 in Indianapolis.

"I feel great, my shoulder feels awesome, the best it's felt," Luck told reporters after the game. "I actually feel very good, strong, my shoulder felt alive.

"I was a little happier with where the ball went when I threw it. I keep feeling and seeing improvement. Keep working at it."

Luck, who turns 29 in September, has been brought along slowly this summer as he recovers from an October setback following shoulder surgery in January 2017, which ultimately kept him out of the entire 2017 season.

Luck has spent most of the last three seasons on the sidelines

In his preseason appearances, he hit on 20 of 32 passes for 204 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He's not expected to play on Thursday in the Colts' final preseason game.

Saturday night's scoring toss came after he absorbed a big hit from San Francisco linebacker Dekoda Watson.

"To be honest, I forgot how fast guys in the league are," Luck said. "The guy from behind actually caught me by surprise. And it was a lesson again that in this league there's always someone behind you and you can't relax."

In six seasons, Luck has completed 59.2 percent of his passes for 19,078 yards and 132 touchdowns. He has also been sacked 156 times, long a concern in the wake of his past injuries.

The Colts host the Cincinnati Bengals in their first game on September 9.