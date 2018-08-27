Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee to miss entire 2018 season

Lee suffered a knee injury during Jacksonville's preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons

The Jacksonville Jaguars have placed wide receiver Marqise Lee on injured reserve after he suffered a knee injury on Saturday.

Head coach Doug Marrone said the 25-year-old will have season-ending surgery to repair the ligament damage.

Lee was hit low by safety Damontae Kazee, which drew a 15-yard penalty flag as the defender lowered his helmet to initiate contact. Lee was subsequently carted off the field.

The Jaguars let Allen Robinson and Allen Hurns leave in free agency this offseason, and now they will be without their reception leader from 2017.

A second-round pick by Jacksonville in 2014, Lee has amassed 171 receptions, 2,166 yards and eight touchdowns in his career so far.