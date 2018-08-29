Cleveland Browns linebacker Mychal Kendricks charged with insider trading

Former Eagles linebacker Mychal Kendricks faces federal insider trading charge

Cleveland Browns linebacker Mychal Kendricks has been charged with insider trading by United States federal authorities.

Kendricks, who joined the Browns as a free agent earlier this summer, is charged along with television writer Damilare Sonoiki, a former partner at a global investment bank.

The charges were confirmed on Wednesday morning in Philadelphia by US Attorney William M. McSwain.

They relate to the time when Kendricks was a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, who he left as an unrestricted free agent after winning Super Bowl LII in February.

In a statement released by his attorney, Kendricks said: "I apologise. Four years ago, I participated in insider trading, and I deeply regret it.

"I invested money with a former friend of mine who I thought I could trust and who I greatly admired. His background as a Harvard graduate and an employee of Goldman Sachs gave me a false sense of confidence.

"To that point, I had worked my tail off since I was five years old to become the football player that I am today. I was drawn in by the allure of being more than just a football player.

"While I didn't fully understand all of the details of the illegal trades, I knew it was wrong, and I wholeheartedly regret my actions.

"Since the beginning of the investigation, I have fully cooperated with all of the authorities and will continue to do so. I accept full responsibility for my actions. Although I did not take any of the profits for myself, I am committed to repaying all of the funds gained illegally and accept the consequences of my actions."