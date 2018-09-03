Buffalo Bills to start Nathan Peterman at quarterback

Nathan Peterman has been named as Buffalo Bills starting quarterback for Week One

The Buffalo Bills have announced that Nathan Peterman as starting quarterback for their Week One game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

The Bills drafted rookie QB Josh Allen with the seventh overall pick of the 2018 draft, but have opted to sit him for the season opener and allow him to develop behind Peterman.

Peterman - who threw five interceptions in the first half of a disastrous first NFL start against the Los Angeles Chargers last year - has surprised many with a hugely impressive preseason, in which he threw for 431 yards, with a completion percentage of 80.4, and tossed three touchdowns to one interception.

Relive Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman's five interceptions in his first NFL start against the Chargers Relive Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman's five interceptions in his first NFL start against the Chargers

By contrast, an inconsistent Allen was 24 of 44 passes (54.5 percent) in the preseason for 210 yards and two touchdowns, and was sacked seven times.

Peterman has ultimately won what was ultimately a two-horse race after offseason QB pick-up from the Cincinnati Bengals, AJ McCarron, was traded to the Oakland Raiders over the weekend in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2019 draft.

Join us for coverage of the NFL throughout the regular season and play-offs, starting with the season-opening Thursday Night Football, right through to Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta on February 3.

Every Sunday, Sky Sports is your home of the NFL in the UK, with three live games and Redzone and you can join in the conversation by making sure you follow us @SkySportsNFL for behind-the-scenes coverage, live fixture announcements and much more.